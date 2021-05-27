Frankfort’s search for a new city manager has had more twists and turns than an amusement park roller coaster ride. One moment it seems as though the city commission is making progress in its search for a new leader and the next moment it is doing a loop-de-loop and is right back where it started.
On April 26 the city commission extended a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, who served as public works director for Broward County, Florida, from 2009-2020. Two weeks later the city withdrew its offer to Hutka after what Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge termed an “impasse with several contractual terms” and reopened the search for candidates.
Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields told The State Journal on Wednesday that 20 candidates have applied this time around for the city government’s top administrative position.
However, in the latest development following a closed session Thursday, the commission voted 4-1 — with Waldridge casting the lone “no” — to direct Fields to schedule additional interviews with candidates from the first round of city manager applicants.
The commission’s actions leave citizens with more questions — such as what it means for those who applied after the city reopened its search and whether will they be considered for the position — than answers.
At Monday’s meeting, city leaders opted to extend current City Manager Tom Russell’s contract, which was set to expire on May 31, until July 30, with Waldridge and Commissioner Kyle Thompson voting against the contract extension.
It seems to us as though city leaders aren’t on the same page. While we understand that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped matters and that an important search like this one takes time, we also believe the city commission could be more transparent with the public about the search process.
We don’t expect city leaders to release the names of the candidates, but more information about how many will be interviewed, when will the interviews occur and who will be privy to those discussions should be readily shared with the community — especially since our form of government requires the decision for the next city manager to be made by the commission and not put on a ballot for voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.