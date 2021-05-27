Frankfort’s search for a new city manager has had more twists and turns than an amusement park roller coaster ride. One moment it seems as though the city commission is making progress in its search for a new leader and the next moment it is doing a loop-de-loop and is right back where it started.

On April 26 the city commission extended a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, who served as public works director for Broward County, Florida, from 2009-2020. Two weeks later the city withdrew its offer to Hutka after what Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge termed an “impasse with several contractual terms” and reopened the search for candidates.

Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields told The State Journal on Wednesday that 20 candidates have applied this time around for the city government’s top administrative position.

However, in the latest development following a closed session Thursday, the commission voted 4-1 — with Waldridge casting the lone “no” — to direct Fields to schedule additional interviews with candidates from the first round of city manager applicants.

The commission’s actions leave citizens with more questions — such as what it means for those who applied after the city reopened its search and whether will they be considered for the position — than answers.

At Monday’s meeting, city leaders opted to extend current City Manager Tom Russell’s contract, which was set to expire on May 31, until July 30, with Waldridge and Commissioner Kyle Thompson voting against the contract extension.

It seems to us as though city leaders aren’t on the same page. While we understand that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped matters and that an important search like this one takes time, we also believe the city commission could be more transparent with the public about the search process.

We don’t expect city leaders to release the names of the candidates, but more information about how many will be interviewed, when will the interviews occur and who will be privy to those discussions should be readily shared with the community — especially since our form of government requires the decision for the next city manager to be made by the commission and not put on a ballot for voters.

