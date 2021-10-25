A committee of 10 stakeholders and Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell will be trusted with some of the most important decisions in the 135-year history of Kentucky State University — selecting candidates for the institution’s next president during an unprecedented period of financial uncertainty.
The presidential search committee will be composed of two K-State students to be voted on by the university’s Student Government Association, two faculty members and two staff members selected from their respective senate bodies, two alumni elected by the KSU Alumni Association and two Frankfort community members — one a local K-12 educator and another “at large” resident.
CPE President and former Kentucky State interim president Aaron Thompson will choose the two Frankfort members and the names of the eight remaining presidential search committee members must be submitted to Powell by Nov. 9.
The group will be charged with conducting the search process, providing a summary of candidates and evaluating two to three finalists for the board of regents to vote on.
“Board members are not involved in the initial vetting and search for the candidate because we have the final vote, so we don’t already have a bias on who we think we need or want,” said Board of Regents Chair Elaine Farris, who added that she likes the composition of presidential search committee — the majority of which will include those who either work at, attend or have attended the university.
One thing is evidently clear whoever is tapped to lead the institution will be undertaking a monumental task. At last week’s board meeting, the CPE stated that financial reporting submitted to K-State and the CPE was inaccurate and inadequate. The university is asking the state for $23 million to make up for a $15.7 million shortfall due to prior year deficits and $7 million due to a cashflow imbalance this fiscal year, as well as $1 million per year for the next three years for strategic initiatives.
It is our hope that the presidential search committee and search firm, which has yet to be announced, will do their due diligence and properly vet all potential candidates for the job. Kentucky State needs a president that can right the ship and look to the future.
