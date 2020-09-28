Sunday’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter is a perfect example of how both big and small local businesses and volunteers can work together for the betterment of the community.
Sponsored by WesBanco, Broadway Clay and First Christian Church, the sit-down chili dinner had to be converted to a preregistered curbside pickup event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t seem to deter the response online.
Participants could select a single serving, quart or gallon of chili complete with all the fixin’s — made and donated by members of First Christian Church — and each order came with a handmade bowl by potters at Broadway Clay.
One hundred folks preordered chili — made and donated by members of First Christian Church — and 114 preordered handmade bowls from potters at Broadway Clay. The studio added a personal touch to the event by providing 145 handcrafted bowls, making more for those who wanted extra.
Empty Bowls was well organized and all COVID-19 protocols were followed. Participants selected one of 12 15-minute time increments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pickup during preregistration.
It was all hands on deck for members of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter board and WesBanco employees, who volunteered to deliver food to vehicles as they pulled in the church parking lot. Broadway Clay representatives helped folks pick out handmade bowls as an accompaniment.
All of the proceeds from the event, which sold a total of 65 single bowls, 35 quarts and 10 gallons, benefit the area shelter.
Could any of the entities involved in the fundraiser have put on the event by themselves? Maybe, but instead they pulled their resources for the greater good — proving that we can get more done when we do it together even in a global health pandemic.
It is our hope that others in Frankfort will follow their lead because we believe that the community as a whole benefits from partnerships such as this.
