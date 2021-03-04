Though there has been more attention paid this week to the rising Kentucky River running beneath it, the Broadway Bridge — more pointedly, the decision on whether to rehabilitate it, replace it or let the state remove it — has been a hot button topic in the capital city lately.

There is no question that a functioning pedestrian bridge connecting the end of Broadway Street with Taylor Avenue has merit. Not only would it provide downtown access for people across the river, but it would enhance quality of life for Frankfort residents and visitors and could drive economic development near the riverfront.

The state, which currently owns the Broadway Bridge, has pledged $600,000 to any entity willing to take full responsibility for the structure. Or the state will pay the same amount to have the bridge’s superstructure demolished.

The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic in 1993 after a feasibility study determined it was in a state of “imminent failure.” In the time since, pedestrian traffic has also been restricted.

While we believe that the Broadway Bridge project would be beneficial to the community, more analysis needs to be done before a commitment is made to either rehab the existing bridge or build a new one. Experts estimate that a new one would be significantly cheaper, and we believe it could be built to be historically accurate and aesthetically pleasing in a downtown district that is rightfully proud of its history.

According to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, rehabbing the bridge would cost between $3.88 million and $4.25 million. KYTC estimates that a new pedestrian bridge would be a little over $2 million.

What is not included in those estimates is the amount of money that it will take to maintain a rehabilitated bridge compared to a new one. KYTC’s projections also do not take into account the cost of “mothballing” the project for any given amount of time.

Saving the existing Broadway Bridge would almost certainly require finding non-local taxpayer funding to offset the nearly $2 million cost difference compared to constructing a new pedestrian bridge.

We appreciated comments of former WalkBike Frankfort President Donna Hecker to the city commission last week. Unless the state, which bears responsibility for the bridge's decades of neglect, is willing to pony up money to help fund expensive repairs, the community might be better served to build its own bridge.

