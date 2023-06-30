It took several years of advocacy on behalf of the community’s animal population, tons of fundraising and a few unexpected bumps in the road, but the Franklin County Humane Society officially opened its new facility at 100 Companion Place near the Frankfort Plant Board off Flynn Avenue last month.
The $6.5 million state-of-the-art animal shelter, which replaces the 54-year-old facility on Kentucky Avenue that experienced six major flood/evacuation events — most recently in March 2021, is a success story that all Frankfort and Franklin County residents can be proud of.
As shelter manager Kerry Lowary pointed out in her guest column published in The State Journal earlier this week, approximately 13 years ago the humane society was almost bankrupt, had extremely high euthanasia rates and had become somewhat of an animal warehouse.
Fortunately, volunteers dedicated to the dream of a new facility shaped a new board of directors and got to work fixing the financial and operational situation. With contributions of more than $2 million from city and county government, the humane society, under the leadership of former and current board presidents Sam Marcus and John Hibbard, raised the remaining balance for the new facility on its own during a global pandemic.
An often-used quote credited to Mahatma Gandhi states, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated. I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.” Though it remains debatable whether Gandhi actually said those words, it doesn’t take away the truth spoken in those sentences.
Local residents should be proud of the new humane society facility, as it is a true testament to what can be achieved through hard work and commitment to a dream. It shows that we, the residents of Franklin County, care about the animals in our community.
“The humane society accomplished something amazing and I have faith that Frankfort and Franklin County can realize those big dreams too,” Lowary wrote in her piece. “If you need proof, just drive down to 100 Companion Place.”
The humane society will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 15. Times and details have yet to be determined. For more information, visit www.fchsanimals.org for more information.
