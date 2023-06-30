It took several years of advocacy on behalf of the community’s animal population, tons of fundraising and a few unexpected bumps in the road, but the Franklin County Humane Society officially opened its new facility at 100 Companion Place near the Frankfort Plant Board off Flynn Avenue last month.

The $6.5 million state-of-the-art animal shelter, which replaces the 54-year-old facility on Kentucky Avenue that experienced six major flood/evacuation events — most recently in March 2021, is a success story that all Frankfort and Franklin County residents can be proud of.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription