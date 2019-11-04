For just the third time ever, Franklin County High School’s football team completed an undefeated regular season on Friday. The 10-0 Flyers will take their unbeaten record into this week’s first round of the playoffs against Waggener, and we encourage the community to come out and support this team, which has had to scratch, claw and prove themselves over and over this season.
In addition to bragging rights, FCHS has become known for taking care of business on the field. On the road in late October, the Flyers beat Louisville Central — a team that hadn’t lost a district game in 13 years — to break its 51-game winning streak and start one of its own.
Franklin County claimed the Class 4A District 4 football title and has locked up home field advantage through the regional finals.
While the student-athletes and coaching staff deserve credit for the hard work they have put in, it is also the little things that have propelled the team to No. 17 in the state — and one of only eight unbeaten schools in the MaxPreps Kentucky football rankings.
On Sunday, FCHS Coach Eddie James posted on Facebook, asking alumni to read a letter to the team describing what the program means to them.
“Each week we have our seniors read a letter to the team. It then goes inside an ammo can and goes to the field with us carried by a member of our team chosen for his hard work and dedication,” he wrote, adding for the playoffs the team wants to get former players involved.
No matter your alma mater, we urge Franklin Countians to come out in force for Friday’s second matchup with Waggener, a team they beat 37-20 on Oct. 18. Let’s give this Flyer team a true home-field advantage by being loud and proud.