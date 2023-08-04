For many children both young and old, “Eggcited” — who is better known as Humpty — is the face of the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The bronze sculpture that sits on a bench facing Wapping Street outside of the library is part of Josephine Sculpture Park’s Art in Public Places program in partnership with the City of Frankfort and Frankfort Tourism and was never meant to be a permanent fixture. But a group of local residents is trying to change that.

The Humpty Team, which includes co-chairs Mary Lynn Collins and Pat Thomas as well as Arba Kenner, Judy Goddard, Manoj Shanker, Lori McIntire, Leah Ritter, Glenn Thomas, Debbie Brown and Paul Sawyier Public Library Director Jean Ruark, aspires to raise $20,000 to purchase the sculpture and keep it from heading back to Minnesota in October.

