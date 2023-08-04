For many children both young and old, “Eggcited” — who is better known as Humpty — is the face of the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The bronze sculpture that sits on a bench facing Wapping Street outside of the library is part of Josephine Sculpture Park’s Art in Public Places program in partnership with the City of Frankfort and Frankfort Tourism and was never meant to be a permanent fixture. But a group of local residents is trying to change that.
The Humpty Team, which includes co-chairs Mary Lynn Collins and Pat Thomas as well as Arba Kenner, Judy Goddard, Manoj Shanker, Lori McIntire, Leah Ritter, Glenn Thomas, Debbie Brown and Paul Sawyier Public Library Director Jean Ruark, aspires to raise $20,000 to purchase the sculpture and keep it from heading back to Minnesota in October.
“We hope to get the whole community involved — from children selling lemonade to raise funds to families donating as well as businesses and community organizations,” Collins told The State Journal.
Minneapolis sculptor Kimber Fiebiger is the creator of “Eggcited,” which took up residence in front of the local library in January 2022. Through the Art in Public Places program, artists from across the country submit sculpture entries, which are then juried by the FrankArts team. “Eggcited” was sponsored by local philanthropist Richard Rosen.
The campaign, known as Don’t Let Humpty Fall, started Tuesday and there are five donor levels — Humpty Dumpty, $2,500; King’s Men, $1,000; King’s Horses, $500; The Wall, $250; and Friends of Humpty, $100 and lower. Those who donate at the King’s Horses or higher levels will be recognized on a plaque to be installed near the sculpture.
Donations may be made online at http://www.psplfriends.org or via mail at Friends of PSPL, Attn: Humpty, 319 Wapping St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
It is our hope that the Frankfort community will rally around this capital project just as it did for the fund-raising effort to build the new Franklin County Humane Society facility.
