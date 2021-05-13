It's that time of the year again. The State Journal will launch its annual Frankfort’s Faves readers choice awards on Monday with a new twist. The community will nominate the candidates to be included on this summer's voting ballot in each of more than 100 categories.
Started in 2017, this is the fifth consecutive year that the newspaper has held the contest, which allows readers the opportunity to weigh in on their favorite retail businesses, people, food and drinks, service providers and entertainment in the area.
Frankfort’s Faves is a celebration of what our community has to offer and a tradition to honor the people, organizations and businesses that make the capital city unique. This is the first year that The State Journal has allowed readers to nominate candidates for the ballot.
In the nomination round, which opens on Monday and runs through June 11, readers will be able to select those who they believe should be honored. The top three to five vote-getters in each category will have their names appear on the official ballot this summer.
If highlighting Frankfort’s businesses, groups and people isn’t reason enough to enter the contest, as an added incentive, readers who make nominations in at least 25 categories will be entered in a drawing to win a $250 prize.
There are more than 175 categories among the six ballots: “Food and Drink,” “Out and About,” “Services,” "Shopping,” “People” and “Most Missed During COVID.”
Nominate your favorite breakfast spot, pizzeria, tattoo shop, hardware store and philanthropist, to name just a few categories. Tell us the name of your favorite handyman and law enforcement officer. Name your favorite place to enjoy bourbon, Frankfort's best-kept secret and favorite florist. Where is your go-to spot for a day trip? Which is your favorite nonprofit organization?
Starting Monday, visit www.State-Journal.com/FrankfortFaves/ to make nominations. Then stay tuned this summer to see if your favorites made the ballot for bragging rights as Frankfort’s Faves.
