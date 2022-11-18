Who couldn’t use an extra $1,000 this holiday season? The State Journal is currently conducting an online local shopping survey and those who complete it will be entered for a chance to win $1,000.

Input from participants will aid area businesses, help them remain strong and understand how to better serve you today and in the future.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription