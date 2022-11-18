Who couldn’t use an extra $1,000 this holiday season? The State Journal is currently conducting an online local shopping survey and those who complete it will be entered for a chance to win $1,000.
Input from participants will aid area businesses, help them remain strong and understand how to better serve you today and in the future.
The comprehensive survey, which is being conducted by Pulse Research and can be completed at www.pulsepoll.com/boone/, takes just a short amount of time to fill out. Responses are confidential and will not be used for any other purpose. The only time you will be contacted is if you are the lucky winner of the $1,000 drawing.
Survey takers are asked a wide variety of questions ranging from basic demographics to spending habits and purchases you are likely to make in the coming 12 months.
Participants are questioned about past and future purchases from an array of businesses including auto service, specialty food, beauty/spa, sports and recreation, event planning, arts and entertainment, family activities, fitness providers, nightlife, education, financial service, health and medical practitioners or facilities, hotel and travel, local service, community/state service, home service contractors, child-related, pet and animal, real estate, restaurants, general retail, retail home product, retail apparel and professional service.
A second section includes questions about products and services including recreation vehicle, vehicle and vehicle brand, electronic/smart items, camera/computer or TVs, jewelry, insurance services, medical service providers, legal service providers, dental procedures, cosmetic medical procedures, health and wellness services and products, health and hearing products or services, funeral plans, assisted living plans, financial services, investments/assets, borrowing money, clothing and apparel items and accessories, children’s clothing items, shoe types, clothing and shoe repair services, recreation products, boat and watercraft products, lawn and garden products, vacation/travel plans, pet supplies or services, building supplies or products, home services, bedding, art, appliances, vehicle products and services, personal care products and services, entertainment products and services, hobby and art and craft supplies, education/classes, musical instruments and restaurant food.
There is also a part dedicated to household real estate and building plans where participants are asked about purchasing, rental and selling plans.
A final catch-all section features questions about alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, grocery and snack items, activities, business categories you’d Google search, employment-related activities and digital media.
When you have a few extra moments, take the survey. Not only will you be helping local businesses, but you might just be the $1,000 winner.
