The Kentucky and Murray State men’s basketball teams aren’t the only ones who came up short last week. In the Elite Eight round of the 7th annual Strongest Towns Contest sponsored by Strong Towns, Frankfort was edged out by Yellow Springs, Ohio, for a spot in the Final Four.
According to the results, which were released Friday, Yellow Springs — a suburb of Dayton, Ohio — narrowly defeated Frankfort by garnering 51% of the vote despite the capital city having a decided advantage in population. The 2020 U.S. Census indicates that Frankfort’s population is nearly eight times higher than Yellow Springs, Ohio — 28,602 people to 3,697.
The Strongest Towns Contest is a celebration of communities that are putting their focus on town-making practices that build resilience and prosperity.
Each community has a chance to show how it is building great lives for people who live there through resident-led development, good bookkeeping and transportation that works for everyone.
In the first round against Middlesboro, Kentucky, Frankfort was named the winner although both cities tallied 50% of the vote.
“A huge thank you goes out to everyone who cast their votes, and, of course, to the towns and cities that competed in this year’s Elite Eight,” the Strong Towns website states. “It’s a great testament to the strength and resiliency of each of these communities to have moved this far through our annual tournament.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson, City Manager Laura Hagg, Grants Manager Rebecca Hall and Project Specialist of Community Engagement Blair Hecker submitted Frankfort’s application for the Strongest Towns Contest.
Wilkerson called the contest “a very big deal” and said he, like a lot of people, follows Strong Towns. The mayor added that participating in it was one of the reasons he ran for office.
“Just being in the Sweet 16 is going to get us attention we weren’t expecting, so the further we can get the better,” Wilkerson explained.
While Frankfort’s journey in this year’s contest has come to an end, it’s important to keep in mind the words of Strong Towns founder, Charles Marohn, a nationally recognized engineer, who stated, “The contest is about the journey, not the destination. It’s not a snapshot of where a place is as much as an examination of how they are trying to get to someplace better.”
Participating in the contest has taught us to be more grateful and proud of the city we call home and all it has to offer.
