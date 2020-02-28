It may take more work for consumers, but we are glad that, after a 10-month hiatus, paper recycling will return to Frankfort and Franklin County next week.
Neither local government has collected paper products since May, when the recycling plant in Lexington — where the city and county take the materials — announced it would no longer accept paper “due to an overabundance of material in domestic markets.”
Starting Monday, those wishing to recycle paper may do so by dropping it in the new green collection bins located at the City of Frankfort’s Division of Solid Waste Recycle Center at 309 Rouse Ave. and between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department on River Bend Road.
The bins will be available 24 hours a day seven days a week, but there are limitations to what is acceptable. For example, shredded paper, brown paper, paper board, paper towels and toilet paper will be refused. However, newsprint, office paper, magazines, catalogs and mail will be accepted.
“Just normal, clean, everyday paper,” said Frankfort Solid Waste Department Supervisor Byron Roberts, who advised residents to call the city at 502-875-8527 or the county at 502-875-8751 with any questions concerning the programs.
While it is not the curbside pickup service we had become spoiled by, we believe restarting paper recycling in some form is a step in the right direction, despite residents having to travel to do so. We certainly don’t mind putting a few extra miles on our vehicles to recycle paper that would otherwise have gone to the landfill.
Let’s give this new program a chance. After all, each one of us must do our part.
To quote Robert Swan, an author and the first person to walk on both the North and South poles, “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”
