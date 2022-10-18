A large parcel of property that has sat unused for nearly five years will get new life after being purchased by the county. On Thursday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to buy nearly 130 acres of land formerly known as Duckers Lake Golf Resort for $850,000.
The semi-private 18-hole golf course, which was constructed in 1995 by the late William “Bill” Pulliam III, was acquired in 2015 by Whitaker Bank. The bank leased the course to Man O’ War Golf to operate. However, when the lease ran out in December 2017, Whitaker Bank chose not to run it as a golf course.
By October of the following year, neighbors in the housing developments around Duckers Lake Golf Resort were complaining of overgrowth on the former golf course, which was attracting “more of nature’s animals, critters and serpents to live around our homes,” according to Phyllis Vincent, a spokeswoman for a group of frustrated Duckers Lake-area residents who filled the meeting room and spilled into the hallway and lobby at a fiscal court meeting.
The property has been on the market at an asking price of $2 million and the county got a great deal purchasing the land for $850,000.
Second District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn called the price “outstanding” saying that it gives the county “a myriad of opportunities in the future.”
We couldn’t agree more. The number of options that the sizable property can be used for are virtually limitless and it will be beneficial to us all to have recreation again in that area of the county. It is also important to note that once activity of any sort resumes in the Duckers Lake area, it should help increase the property values of its neighbors.
“I believe the acquisition of this property is rightly for the benefit of the public good,” Franklin County Community Development and Grants Administrator Ann Northcutt told elected leaders. “One of the possibilities is that should we decide to proceed with the conversion process for the Lakeview Park Master Plan, that this property might be used in consideration for that process with the National Parks Service.”
Move the Par 3 course at Lakeview to Duckers and build a state-of-the-art indoor swimming facility; then expand Lakeview to include upgraded sports fields and a all-purpose indoor sports facility.
It needs to be used to attract children, young adults and families , for their benefit or well-being - in our community and outside of our community . This newly acquired land should be used as “green space “ to give folks the incentive to live in this part of Kentucky .
