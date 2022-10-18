A large parcel of property that has sat unused for nearly five years will get new life after being purchased by the county. On Thursday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to buy nearly 130 acres of land formerly known as Duckers Lake Golf Resort for $850,000.

The semi-private 18-hole golf course, which was constructed in 1995 by the late William “Bill” Pulliam III, was acquired in 2015 by Whitaker Bank. The bank leased the course to Man O’ War Golf to operate. However, when the lease ran out in December 2017, Whitaker Bank chose not to run it as a golf course.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription