COVID memorial night

Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Capitol grounds. (Photo submitted)

With the coronavirus claiming the lives of nearly 18,000 Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his weekly press conference that construction for the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on the Capitol grounds is currently underway.

Titled “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” the memorial, which will be located in Monument Park at the end of Capital Avenue where the loop around the Capitol starts, to honor the victims of COVID-19 since March 2020 and serve as a symbol of the struggles we overcame together for generations of Kentuckians to come.

