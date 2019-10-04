The return of John Cubine to the Frankfort Plant Board after a two-year absence is good news for the municipal utility.
Cubine’s mix of keen intellect and commonsense pragmatism are sorely needed on a board that has struggled to find its way since his 2018 departure. The longtime analyst in state government will also defuse any lingering political conflict, we predict, because of his ability to size up an issue on its merits and rise above personality conflicts that have clouded the judgment of good people on the utility board.
During his prior tenure, for example, Cubine gave Plant Board reformers Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Walt Baldwin the critical third vote they needed on occasion, while speaking out when, in his opinion, their actions put ratepayers at risk.
His centrist style meshes well with that of the man who has appointed him twice — Mayor Bill May, who hit a political home run when he convinced Cubine to return to public service on the Plant Board.
All signs point toward May moving on from Rosen and Baldwin, whose FPB terms expired last month without action from the mayor to reappoint them. If he intended to reappoint them, he surely wouldn’t have let their seats go vacant. While the ouster of Baldwin and Rosen, who publicly lobbied for reappointment, will hurt May with a chunk of his left-leaning political base, the appointment of Cubine shores up the mayor’s support among moderates should he choose to run for reelection in 2020.
An immediate outcome of Cubine’s appointment, we predict, is resolution of the Tanglewood reservoir controversy, which the mayor has long wanted to settle around a negotiating table rather than litigate it in a courtroom. Many Frankfort residents have been paying legal fees ($100,000 to date) on both sides of the flap — as city taxpayers and FPB ratepayers. A previously defeated effort by Plant Board Director Stephen Mason to appease Tanglewood residents with a slightly smaller water tank has new life with the addition of Cubine and the departure of Rosen and Baldwin.
The reservoir flap was a prime example of the Plant Board’s recent pattern of making perfect solutions the enemy of good ones. Cubine will help bridge the gap.