Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson got a step closer to seeing one of his campaign goals, the Remote Worker Initiative, come to fruition Tuesday with the announcement of a program that will train city residents to become data analysts.
At least a dozen graduates of the training will be tapped for an apprenticeship program with Ernst & Young through Interapt, a Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company.
Wilkerson was joined at City Hall by local philanthropists Anna Marie and Richard Rosen, Gov. Andy Beshear and representatives from Kentucky State University, Frankfort Independent Schools and large corporations to announce the news of the training program, which is slated to start this summer.
“This concept is something that Layne has been talking about from before the time that he ran for office — to really benefit Frankfort by attracting people to live here and work here,” said Richard Rosen, who along with his wife, donated $100,000 to cover the cost of training seven Frankfort Independent Schools participants.
The hope is that by involving the city school district graduates of the training program they will opt to make their homes in the capital city.
“We’ve got too many people who work here and don't live here,” Richard Rosen added.
We couldn’t agree more. We think the training program has the potential to be a win-win for the city, schools, employers and workers. In fact, one of the many lessons we learned from the coronavirus pandemic is the value of remote working for employees, companies and families.
“For those cities that are unwilling or unable to adapt, it's going to present a challenge. But for those cities who recognize the opportunity and seize upon it, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Wilkerson said during the press conference.
“Today, I want to say that we are staking our claim as a city that is going to rise up and meet that challenge to introduce remote work and create that initiative here in Frankfort.”
According to Interapt CEO Ankur Gopal, the company’s goal is to add 10,000 technology jobs to the state.
Training program applicants must be city residents and high school graduates. For more information, visit https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.