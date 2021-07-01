Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson got a step closer to seeing one of his campaign goals, the Remote Worker Initiative, come to fruition Tuesday with the announcement of a program that will train city residents to become data analysts.

At least a dozen graduates of the training will be tapped for an apprenticeship program with Ernst & Young through Interapt, a Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company.

Wilkerson was joined at City Hall by local philanthropists Anna Marie and Richard Rosen, Gov. Andy Beshear and representatives from Kentucky State University, Frankfort Independent Schools and large corporations to announce the news of the training program, which is slated to start this summer.

“This concept is something that Layne has been talking about from before the time that he ran for office — to really benefit Frankfort by attracting people to live here and work here,” said Richard Rosen, who along with his wife, donated $100,000 to cover the cost of training seven Frankfort Independent Schools participants.

The hope is that by involving the city school district graduates of the training program they will opt to make their homes in the capital city.

“We’ve got too many people who work here and don't live here,” Richard Rosen added.

We couldn’t agree more. We think the training program has the potential to be a win-win for the city, schools, employers and workers. In fact, one of the many lessons we learned from the coronavirus pandemic is the value of remote working for employees, companies and families.

“For those cities that are unwilling or unable to adapt, it's going to present a challenge. But for those cities who recognize the opportunity and seize upon it, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Wilkerson said during the press conference.

“Today, I want to say that we are staking our claim as a city that is going to rise up and meet that challenge to introduce remote work and create that initiative here in Frankfort.”

According to Interapt CEO Ankur Gopal, the company’s goal is to add 10,000 technology jobs to the state.

Training program applicants must be city residents and high school graduates. For more information, visit https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/.

