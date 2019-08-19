At least one city commissioner remained skeptical about converting East Main Street from Capital Avenue to Spaghetti Junction (the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 460-Versailles Road) from its current four lanes to three following a presentation by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials at last week’s work session.
The state recently conducted a feasibility study on one of the main arteries to downtown Frankfort. Est Main, though it presents as four lanes, truly only functions as three, mostly due to the fact that it lacks a center turning lane and protected left turns at the majority of intersection stoplights. This forces many drivers to avoid the left lane altogether, thus clogging and slowing right-lane traffic.
Converting the road to three lanes with a center turning lane running the length of the street and adding left-turn arrows at the five stoplights would alleviate those issues and allow traffic to flow at more consistent speeds.
Commissioner John Sower questioned whether KYTC considered the increased traffic during the morning and evening that is likely to result from the new Mayo-Underwood Building for state workers and the downtown redevelopment project. Sower cautioned KYTC planners about the “bottleneck” additional motorists could cause if East Main is changed from four lanes to three with a center turning lane.
According to Adam Kirk, KYTC research engineer, only 66 of the 381 wrecks that occurred in a five-year period on East Main Street occurred west of Kentucky State University.
Most of the accidents — 164 — were rear-end crashes at the Schenkel Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersections. Angle collisions accounted for 74; 51 were single-vehicle crashes; 35 were side-swipes; and 19 were head-on collisions.
Need more proof that the current four-lane East Main doesn't work? Check out the police blotter that runs daily in this newspaper. At least three motor vehicle accidents occurred on the road this weekend alone.
If East Main Street is reconfigured from four lanes to three, Kirk said, the roughly 76 wrecks per year on the thoroughfare will drop by 50% and possibly more.
In April, when KYTC advised Franklin County Fiscal Court of the feasibility study, we supported the traffic pattern change and continue to do so. On average 15,000-17,000 vehicles travel East Main each day. If, as the state claims, the answer to eliminating half of the accidents on that roughly 2½-mile stretch is as simple as reconfiguring the lanes and altering the traffic signals, the only option that makes sense is to switch it up.