Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement Thursday that Frankfort will be the home of a new regional state COVID-19 vaccination center will be a game-changer in the local fight against the virus, which has claimed the lives of 40 Franklin Countians.
The center, located at 669 Chamberlin Ave., is in Prevention Park near Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Western Hills High School and is expected to open this week, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed, according to Tom Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director.
The building being used for the vaccination center is roughly 50,000 square feet of mostly open space and will be used as an indoor site until the cold weather breaks, said Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw.
One of six new vaccination centers across the state that the governor announced on Thursday, the Frankfort location will serve residents in Franklin and nearby counties.
The property, which formerly housed the Commonwealth Office of Technology, is owned by Kimberly Davenport, widow of the late C. Michael Davenport — a developer and philanthropist who had a profound impact on our community through his giving spirit. He passed away last February, but there is no doubt that he would want his building to be used for the good of the community.
In fact, the road that links Prevention Park with the hospital, schools and other vital services — C. Michael Davenport Boulevard — is named in his honor because it was needed and the county asked him to construct it as a point of connection.
Always thinking of others, C. Michael Davenport served as chairman of Franklin County’s first American Cancer Society Relay for Life and on the Franklin County Humane Society board; was a founding member of L.I.F.E. House for Animals; and was the recipient of the 2019 Danny A. Garland Humanitarian Award from the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This will allow us to get people back to work and shopping, visiting and eating out in our community,” Bradshaw added. “But this would not have been possible without Kimberly Davenport, who continues her late husband’s philanthropic efforts and donated the use of the building for this initiative.”
We sincerely thank the Davenport family for continuing to honor Mike’s memory and legacy through the donation of this building. We know he would be proud.
