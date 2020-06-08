It seems every time racial tensions reach a boiling point, Kentuckians engage in an age-old debate over whether the statue honoring Jefferson Davis, the only president of the Confederacy, should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda — a space it shares with a sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, who helped end slavery.
The last time the hotly debated topic bubbled to the surface was in 2017 after an Ohio man deliberately drove through a crowd peacefully protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 28.
At the time, then-Gov. Matt Bevin likened taking down the Confederate symbols from government property to “the sanitization of history,” comparing it to what the Islamic State group does “with the destruction of any kind of history or a different culture when they move into a new territory.”
Instead of relocating the statue from the Rotunda, a plaque declaring Davis a “patriot-hero-statesman” was removed.
However, stripping the 15-foot marble statue of words doesn’t change the fact that it still towers over the Rotunda with Kentucky’s heroes, including Lincoln, celebrated statesman Henry Clay, Vice President Alben Barkley, who served in the Harry Truman administration, and Ephraim McDowell, a surgical pioneer.
It is time, in our opinion, for the divisive symbol to be taken down from its place of prominence, and we aren’t the only ones who think so. Late last week, following days of demonstrations demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black Louisville EMT who was shot and killed by narcotics detectives enforcing a no-knock search warrant in March, and George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after an officer held his knee to his neck for nearly 9 minutes, Gov. Andy Beshear joined the ranks of those calling for the removal of the Davis statue.
“Even if there are those who think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context,” the governor said, adding that what the Davis statue symbolizes is hurtful to many Kentuckians. “And doesn’t that at least justify it not sitting where it does now?”
We believe so. The Kentucky History Center a mile away can preserve the statue and provide full context for visitors about Davis' Kentucky roots and his role in the Civil War.
The first statue honoring a woman is set to be unveiled in the Rotunda later this summer before moving to a permanent location in the west side of the Capitol. The statue of Nettie Depp, an early 1900s educator who became the first female public official in Barren County after being elected superintendent in 1913, a full seven years before women were granted the right to vote, will be added in August. We think the Depp statue is a great addition to the Rotunda and should find a permanent home where the Davis statue now stands.
