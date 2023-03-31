One piece of legislation that made it through the General Assembly on the last day of the session and is awaiting the governor's signature is House Bill 353. The measure would decriminalize fentanyl strips, which are used to detect the drug and are currently considered drug paraphernalia.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever and anesthetic. Per the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.
Proponents of HB 353 — which is sponsored by Reps. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, Chad Aull, D-Lexington, Daniel Grossberg, D-Louisville, Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, and Rachel Roberts, D-Newport — point out that fentanyl strips are backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and legalizing the product could help prevent overdose deaths — a category in which Kentucky ranks second in the U.S.
Data from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy indicates that overdose deaths in the state rose 14% from 2020 to 2021 with fentanyl contributing to 70% of those fatalities.
Locally, there has been a substantial increase in drugs — such as crack cocaine, marijuana and pressed pills — laced with fentanyl, according to Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman.
“You’ve got a 60% chance of dying just from trying to get high,” he explained, adding that fentanyl strips could aid in reducing these figures.
Bowman noted that in order for drug users to receive substance abuse treatment and seek recovery, they need to be alive.
“We’re not promoting the use [of drugs]. But we are promoting — if they’re going to use, to use safely and know that they’re safe,” the police chief stated. “So that we still have those opportunities in the future to provide aid.”
Additionally, HB 353 would require the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to conduct a fentanyl education and awareness campaign.
We concur with Bowman and believe fentanyl strips should be viewed as tools rather than drug paraphernalia. The ultimate goal is to save lives and if increasing the availability of fentanyl strips means more drug users have a potential shot at recovery isn’t it worth it?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.