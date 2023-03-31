One piece of legislation that made it through the General Assembly on the last day of the session and is awaiting the governor's signature is House Bill 353. The measure would decriminalize fentanyl strips, which are used to detect the drug and are currently considered drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever and anesthetic. Per the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

