In case you haven’t noticed, the Wilkinson Boulevard corridor has been quietly undergoing a facelift recently. The new Mayo-Underwood Building at the corner of Mero Street opened two months ago and the pedestrian overpass to Bellepoint is slated to be reconnected soon.
Earlier this year, Frankfort's Danny Strong and a business partner purchased the previously beige low-income housing units across from River View Park and transformed it into a bright, attention-grabbing apartment complex, Urban Woods. In fact, it was one of the things many folks at Bourbon on the Banks pointed out as they strolled down the river walk at August’s inaugural event.
So perhaps it is fitting that the year will end with news that Wilkinson Street School, which has been an eyesore across from Jim’s Seafood for quite some time, will be demolished. The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to raze the building.
The school, a single-story, 7,000-square-foot building, functioned as an elementary school until 1970 but hasn’t been used since 2011 when it housed an alternative program for both city and county students. When it closed, the school was ranked fourth worst among the state’s 477 public school buildings by the Kentucky Department of Education.
“It’s no longer functional. It’s a risk to citizens and people who are local,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber explained. “It’s a risk and a liability to be taken up.”
While the board has OK’d the demolition of the building, before it can take place the board must first accept a bid for the project. Currently, there is no timeframe on when the school will be torn down, but FIS issued a request for proposals for the project in September.
We commend the FIS board for taking the initiative to get rid of the dilapidated school. While there are no plans for the property once the demolition is complete, a blank canvas is better than a rickety building.