It was Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw who said, “Whisky is liquid sunshine.” We would add “and bourbon is liquid gold” to that statement after reading that local distillery Buffalo Trace drew 293,996 visitors last year — a 35% increase over 2018, when more than 230,000 made the trip to the National Historic Landmark.
The distillery, which is doing its best to keep up with the growing demand to produce more whiskey and provide accommodations for a larger number of guests, continues its expansion efforts with an ongoing $1.2 billion investment.
The distillery is figuratively and literally raising the roof. Last summer, ThermalTech Engineering lifted the roof by 9 feet to install four new 92,000-gallon fermenters. Around Christmas, the Mash House roof had to be removed so workers could lower four new 22-foot cookers.
With the leaves off the trees, it is easy to spot Buffalo Trace’s six new warehouses that dot the farm adjacent to the distillery. Each warehouse can hold 58,800 barrels of bourbon to age. Ground has already been broken for two more, with additional warehouses planned over the next several years.
The Visitors Center is undergoing its second expansion in five years to accommodate evening events, add updated tour routes and distillery archive exhibits. Tour-goers will also get backdoor access to the whiskey-making process.
Earlier this week, we stopped by the distillery on a bitter January afternoon and were pleasantly surprised by the number of cars in the parking lot and folks browsing in the Visitors Center. A tour group of roughly a dozen stood listening to a guide before heading outdoors to brave the elements in the name of bourbon.
That’s a good sign for both the distillery and Frankfort, which as a community has come to embrace its bourbon identity over the past few years. In 2018 the city commission began allowing Sunday alcohol and package sales, and last year city leaders approved an entertainment destination center ordinance to allow open alcoholic beverages within certain parameters at specific times.
With the help of Buffalo Trace and other local distilleries, Frankfort is slowly transforming itself from simply a state government town to a capital city that doubles as a major bourbon tourist destination. It is our hope that city and county leaders continue to piggyback off the distillery’s success as it is a win-win for the community.