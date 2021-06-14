The only news better than students returning to the classroom is knowing that one expense families won’t have to cough up is the cost of school supplies.
The Franklin County Board of Education gave families a pleasant surprise last week, announcing it will purchase school supplies for all district students from preschool to 12th grade for the 2021-22 academic year.
“The great thing about this for families is this is such an expensive time of year — new shoes, new backpacks, new clothes, new lunchbox,” said Sharla Six, FCS assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Depending on grade level and needs, school supplies can cost more than $100 per student.
“August is as expensive as Christmas, especially if you have more than one child in school,” Six said.
FCS has reserved up to $400,000 from ARP ESSER III (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to pay for the school supplies.
According to FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, the board has previously discussed covering the cost of school supplies and members were favorable about the idea. But, he said, this is the first time the district has had money from the federal government to help with the initiative.
“They’ve never been able to do this, to buy school supplies for kids,” he added. “There are so many other needs for the funds.”
During a time when many in Franklin County are still recovering economically from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, lifting even this one burden from district families is a welcome gesture and means FCS is listening to its stakeholders’ needs.
While the district is only planning to purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year as a one-year relief event, families should be grateful for the reprieve.
We commend FCS board members for identifying a need and helping to fulfill it. We believe other school districts — including Frankfort Independent Schools — would be wise to follow FCS’ lead.
