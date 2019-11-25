Compared to last Thanksgiving, AAA is predicting an increase of about 1.6 million travelers this week, as Americans will be taking to planes, trains and automobiles to officially kick off the holiday season.
The organization expects that 55 million U.S. residents — the second-highest number of travelers in a decade — will trek at least 50 miles from home. The vast majority — 49.3 million — will be hitting the road for the four-day Thanksgiving holiday, which runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Kentucky State Police will be out in force looking for seat belt and impaired driving violators. KSP and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) are partnering to support the National Traffic Safety Administration’s “Make it to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive” initiative by utilizing federal grant funding to put more troopers and officers on state highways during peak travel times.
The additional police presence will be especially helpful considering last year’s four-day Thanksgiving holiday was among the most dangerous on Kentucky roadways with 1,971 collisions and nine fatalities. Of those deaths, three victims weren’t wearing a seat belt and one was distracted driving.
In addition to seat belt violators and impaired drivers, officers will be also be on the lookout for commercial truck violations and distracted drivers. So far this year, there have been 659 deaths on Kentucky highways — 265 did not have a seat belt fastened and more than 140 were driving distracted.
“Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers. A single death is frankly one too many,” said Jason Siwula, KOHS acting executive director, who encourages drivers to buckle up and put their phones down. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two simple behaviors, it will help prevent deaths and injuries on our roadways.”
We agree. Don't drink and drive or use your phone while driving and always buckle your seat belt.