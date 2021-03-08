When the Kentucky River swelled past its banks and spilled over Blanton’s Landing last week some residents in the community questioned the practicality of the riverfront development that would create entertainment and recreational opportunities for visitors and locals alike.
The city is currently working with MKSK, a consulting firm, to conduct an ongoing feasibility study for the project, which may include an outdoor entertainment venue; a Kentucky River overlook from Ann Street; a dock below the overlook; and a land-based terrace to connect the three components along the river beneath the East Main Street end of the Capital Avenue Bridge.
According to the study’s public feedback, 81% of the 137 respondents said they would most utilize the riverfront park/green space and event space; 56% said dining opportunities; 55% were for kayak, canoe access and rentals water recreation; 18% said power boat access and parking water recreation; and 14% were for dock fishing.
In this space earlier this year we labeled the Blanton’s Landing project as a potential gamechanger for downtown Frankfort. And we stand firm in that belief today.
As residents of a river city, we are well aware of the possible risks of building on the riverfront.
Does the Kentucky River flood? Of course, it does. But the river doesn’t reach historic crests — like 40.16 feet, which was recorded early Friday morning at the Frankfort lock — very often.
In fact, last week’s crest was one of only nine since at least 1817 that have been higher than 40 feet, which is major flood stage, according to National Weather Service records.
Why would we let something that happens so rarely deter our plans to construct a place that will attract visitors to our riverfront and downtown area?
As a community, we need to stop thinking in “what ifs” and start recognizing the possibilities afforded to us by the Kentucky River.
In the case of Blanton’s Landing, we believe the positives — access to recreation, entertainment and significant economic development for Frankfort — far outweigh the negative.
