“Putting the cart before the horse.” That often-quoted proverb might be how some would describe the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project streetscape options the public was presented with during a meeting earlier this month — especially considering it will be several years before the plan comes to fruition.

We, however, believe that having a vision of what the finished product might look like and allowing residents to weigh in on aesthetic preferences — such as lighting, signage and seating styles, public art and landscaping choices — both engages stakeholders in the process and gathers momentum for the ongoing project.

