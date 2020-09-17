Those who don’t think change is possible should take a trip downtown. After continual resurfacing every few years, traffic now flows in both directions on two-way West Main Street and the city is awash in color, compliments of numerous recently installed murals around town — something that seemed unthinkable following the public outcry over the Buddha mural that was painted on a Catfish Alley building in early 2019.
In fact, with artist Jimmy Joe Jenkins putting the finishing touches on two pieces — “We Meet People for a Reason” and “Being Yourself” — at Rick’s White Light this week, the number of murals in the capital city has reached double digits.
Jenkins, of Fort Worth, Texas, also painted two murals on St. Clair Street — a tribute to Frankfort’s own Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe on the Grand Theatre and “World On a String” on a building owned by Taylor Marshall near the Singing Bridge.
Nitro, a downtown staple on West Main Street, received a facelift last month with the addition of “Wanderlust,” a mural that features six birds found in the state — the ruby-throated hummingbird, cardinal, Kentucky warbler, bluebird, barn swallow and brown-headed nuthatch — by artist Cecilia Lueza, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Painted on the side of Capital Cellars on Broadway is “Surprise!,” a whimsical floral mural by Italian artist Giuseppe Percivati. And Frankfort High School graduate Anna Murphy’s “Beautiful and Brave,” which graces the side of Bourbon on Main, conveys a message of hope for our community and the world.
Yet, with the exception of the RJ Corman children’s mural on the railroad bridge over Wilkinson Boulevard and the Kentucky River children’s mural near the Ward-Oates Amphitheater in River View Park — both created by Frankfort artist Jennifer Zingg and local kids years ago — most of this public artwork wouldn’t be here without the efforts of FrankArts, which put out a national call for murals and sculptures last year at this time.
The group is working toward its goal of making Frankfort the Public Art Capital of Kentucky and proving that change, even in this historic nook of Central Kentucky, is possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.