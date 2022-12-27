Not all tragedies can be prevented, but motor vehicle accident injuries and deaths caused by driving while impaired or intoxicated can easily be avoided. That is the message the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are sending to Kentuckians this holiday season with its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The nationwide initiative is geared toward deterring impaired driving-related crashes, which tend to increase during this time of the year.
“Drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive,” stated KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This is why we ask that you make a plan before drinking begins. No matter what you choose — a sober friend, taxi service or ride-booking company — we want you to arrive at your destination safely.”
In fact, KYTC data indicates that in the last five years 513 impaired driving-related motor vehicle accidents have resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths in Kentucky during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign offers the following tips:
• Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.
• If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.
• If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. The Kentucky State Police’s toll-free line is 1-800-222-5555 or call 911.
• If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination.
• Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
We all enjoy celebrating at this time of the year, but do so responsibly by making safe choices. Let’s close out 2022 on a positive note. If you plan to include alcohol, make sure to book a safe ride home or designate a sober driver.
