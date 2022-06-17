Earlier this month, six Franklin County Regional Jail inmates were sent to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for suspected fentanyl use. Four of the six were administered Narcan, a medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency, prior to being transported to the hospital. All the inmates were medically cleared and returned to the jail a short time later.

However, as Jailer Jake Banta told The State Journal, fentanyl use isn’t just a problem in the jail and community — it’s an ongoing issue in Kentucky and the U.S.

According to a report released on Monday by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy, increased use of fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — contributed to a record number of fatal overdose deaths in Kentucky last year.

The numbers show that 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. Not only is that an increase of nearly 15%, it is also the first time the Bluegrass State has recorded more than 2,000 drug overdose fatalities in a single year.

What is even more staggering than the numbers is that the majority of overdose deaths — 73% — we attributed to a single drug — fentanyl. Officials point to the fact that fentanyl is increasingly being cut into other drugs, usually without the buyers’ knowledge.

“We’ve never seen one drug this prevalent in the toxicology reports of overdose fatalities,” Van Ingram, executive director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, stated. “I talked to a drug task force director last week who said, ‘We’re finding fentanyl in everything.’”

Availability of the illegal drug is a major factor in its prevalence, especially in the 35-44 age group, which saw the highest number of overdose fatalities with 672 in 2021 — a 17.5% rise from the previous year.

The statistics are also a sobering wake-up call for anyone who believes illegal drugs are a problem elsewhere in Kentucky but not in our community. They are also further proof that treatment and recovery programs are necessary to combat drug addiction and we can no longer turn a blind eye.

“Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who called the overdose death toll “devastating and extremely heartbreaking.

If you or someone you know is suffering with drug addiction, reach out to the Kentucky Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357). One call may just save a life.

