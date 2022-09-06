While it may not be the outcome that neighbors of 690 Duncan Road wanted, we believe the Franklin County Fiscal Court got it right in granting a zone change to a Winchester-based land developer, who has been fighting for the modification for the past three years.
At Thursday’s meeting, county leaders voted 5-2 to change the zoning of the 85-acre property owned by Tierney Storage from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG).
The court’s ruling marked the end of a battle that began in early 2020 when Tierney initially sought to have the zoning of the land changed in order to develop it and was met with resistance from neighbors and environmental groups, who accused the company of starting work before proper permits were granted. That year, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission recommended Tierney’s zone change request, but it was ultimately denied by the fiscal court.
Tierney Storage reapplied for the zone change in February but was turned down by the planning commission, which noted that Tierney’s plan was not conducive to the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan.
After two delays — one at the July fiscal court meeting when county leaders postponed a vote on the issue until it could review the public hearings held by the planning commission and another on Aug. 12 when the fiscal court tabled the matter due to lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Resources Council against county Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt — county leaders on Aug. 23 chose to reject the planning commission’s decision to deny the zone change.
At that meeting the court established four findings of fact in support of the zone change and at a subsequent special-called meeting a week later added two additional findings of fact.
During Thursday’s vote, 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn and 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth were the lone dissenters against the zone change.
While explaining his vote, Blackburn stated, “Part of the problem there is because of the lack of planning for the last 20 years. We are in a position with other investment with the industry that we have a lack of land that is zoned and ready and prepared to be built on, because of this lack of vision.”
He makes a valid point. If we want more jobs to come to Frankfort and Franklin County, we need property available and sites that are shovel-ready for developers so they don’t have to jump through hoops.
With the update to the comprehensive plan — a document that assists in guiding community development based on current and future needs of the city and county — currently underway, it is more important than ever that area residents engage in the process and make their stances known so that we can avoid a situation like the one with Tierney Storage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.