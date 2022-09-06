While it may not be the outcome that neighbors of 690 Duncan Road wanted, we believe the Franklin County Fiscal Court got it right in granting a zone change to a Winchester-based land developer, who has been fighting for the modification for the past three years.

At Thursday’s meeting, county leaders voted 5-2 to change the zoning of the 85-acre property owned by Tierney Storage from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG).

