While many in the community are debating whether Mayor Bill May’s hiring of a public relations firm at $5,000 per month has been worth the expense, a somewhat buried but bigger concern is the mayor's use of his private email account and text messages on a personal device to conduct city business.
A State Journal reporter discovered that some emails were missing in the city's response to an open records request for correspondence between May and Boxcar PR last month and filed an appeal, which also failed to turn up the missing communication. It wasn’t until after a third request was submitted that the newspaper was able to obtain emails and texts from the mayor’s private accounts.
The error was a “mistake of oversight, plain and simple,” according to City Attorney Laura Ross, who reviewed the files. “In this instance, it appears that some of the email attachments to Mayor May’s two emails sent on Sept. 8 showed up in a strange format, and by pure accident, were not seen and thus not printed.”
The innocuous content of the missing emails supports Ross' assertion. The mayor would have had no reason to conceal them from public view. But regardless of the reason for the omission, May — who has served an elected office in city government as either mayor or city commissioner for nearly a quarter-century — should have known better than to use his personal account for city business. While the state's open records law has been interpreted by courts to cover government-related communication on private devices, taxpayers' access to that communication becomes an unneccesary honor system when governmental entities like the City of Frankfort respond to records requests.
“You can’t erase the fact that Bill conducted business on a private device,” said Amye Bensenhaver, a former assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general whose work focused primarily on open records and open meetings laws. “You don’t conduct public business on a private device, and here’s why.”
In this case, reporter Austin Horn’s dogged persistence uncovered the discrepancy after records were released for a third time. But, noted Bensenhaver, May’s personal emails and texts with Boxcar were omitted in the first two responses.
Using public email accounts guarantees that records are accurate and complete. The same can’t be said for searches on private devices, adds attorney Michael Abate, who advises Kentucky Press Association members on sunshine laws.
“If officials don’t use public email services, we are at their discretion when it comes to searching,” he said.
We hope all elected officials in Frankfort and Franklin County will learn from the mayor's mistake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.