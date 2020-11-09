President Donald Trump may have lost his reelection bid for a second term in the White House, but he won in Franklin County by less than a percentage point — the slimmest margin in the state.
According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections’ unofficial results, the Trump-Mike Pence ticket defeated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by just 250 votes — 12,900 to 12,650 — in Franklin County. Trump secured 49.5% of the vote to Biden’s 48.54%.
In fact, this is the second straight presidential election in which Trump carried Franklin County. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump 11,819 (49.53%) to 10,717 (44.92%).
Yet, the number of registered Democrats in the county — 25,667 — is more than double that of Republicans — 11,488, which means many Dems voted for Trump.
But there is also divide among Trump supporters and Franklin County voters who backed U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, because Democratic Senate challenger Amy McGrath won in Franklin County by more than four percentage points — 13,089 (50.12%) to McConnell's 11,990 (45.92%).
However, McConnell took the statewide vote by nearly 20 percentage points — 57.77% to McGrath’s 38.23%.
In similar fashion, Kentucky was the first state to be called for Trump, with Biden carrying only the two most populous of Kentucky’s 120 counties — Jefferson and Fayette. Trump earned 62.13% compared statewide to Biden’s 36.17%.
Locally, two of the county’s three state legislative seats flipped from blue to red.
Republican Adrienne Southworth won the state Senate District 7 race in convincing fashion with 52.6% of the vote over Democrat Joe Graviss (43.1%) and independent Ken Carroll (4.3%) even though Graviss garnered the most Franklin County ballots — 52% compared to 41% for Southworth and 6% for Carroll. And Republican Daniel Fister prevailed 11,621-10,700 over Democratic challenger Lamar Allen in the state House 56th District. In Franklin County, the margin was even thinner with 2,061 votes for Fister and 2,017 for Allen.
State Rep. Derrick Graham was the only Franklin County legislative Democrat to keep his seat — winning 13,163 to 8,286 over Republican Gary Stratton.
So what do the local general election results tell us about our community? Like the rest of the nation, we, too, are deeply divided. It is our hope that newly elected leaders will work across party lines for the greater good and betterment of our city, county, state and country.
I am so anxious to hear why people voted for Mr Trump.
