Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock has a message for local voters. “I want to lead the state. I want the largest voter turnout in the state of Kentucky right here in Franklin County. We’re always one, two or three, I wanna be one,” he said. And we couldn’t agree more.
While the county traditionally ranks among the top in the state in voter turnout percentage, we believe there is always room for improvement. As the home of the capital and seat of state government, Franklin County voters should lead Kentucky in the percentage of ballots cast.
In the 2020 primary election, Franklin was first among the state’s 120 counties in voter turnout percentage with 48.9%. According to the Secretary of State’s website, 18,357 of the county’s 37,542 registered voters cast a ballot.
“Franklin County voters are educated voters,” Hancock explained. “We’re the state capital. We should expect our voters to be educated and to understand the process, regardless of whether it’s a presidential election, or whether it’s a local official election.”
Early voting began on Thursday at the old Frankfort Plant Board building at 317 W. Second St. and Capital City Christian Church at 15 Locust Drive. Those wishing to cast their ballots early may do so from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at those locations.
Since the last election cycle, changes have been made to polling locations and voters casting ballots on Tuesday are required to do so at the old FPB office, Capital City Christian Church or in their magisterial district at the following locations:
1st District — Collins Lane Elementary School, 1 Cougar Lane.
2nd District — Hearn Elementary, 300 Copperleaf Blvd.
3rd District — Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St.
4th District — Peaks Mill Elementary School, 100 Peaks Mill Road for every precinct EXCEPT for Switzer and Peaks Mill. Those two rural precincts will vote at the Switzer Ruritan Club, 3930 Switzer Road.
5th District — Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive.
6th District — Westridge Elementary, 200 Oak Ridge Drive for every precinct except for Bald Knob and St. Johns. Those two will vote at Bald Knob Fire Station, 355 Flat Creek Road.
For more information, visit https://franklin.countyclerk.us/elections/
As Americans we are granted the right to vote and it is something we shouldn’t take lightly. We must make it a priority to use our right in each and every election. After all, a democracy doesn’t function unless voters perform their civic duties at the polls.
As political prognosticator Larry J. Sabato wrote in his book “Pendulum Swing,” which was published shortly after the 2010 midterms, “Every election is determined by the people who show up.”
