To say Kelly Everman, executive director of Downtown Frankfort Inc., has left her stamp on the capital city would be an understatement. During her tenure, she has led the charge on numerous projects from legalizing Sunday alcohol sales and organizing events such as the Downtown Summer Concert Series and Bourbonanza to larger undertakings like the implementation of the Downtown Master Plan.
Everman announced that she submitted her letter of resignation earlier this week and will be stepping down from her post. While an interim director has yet to be named, Everman has graciously offered to stay on until December to aid with any transition.
This was her second stint as DFI director. She first took the reins of the organization in 2008 and left three years later. In April 2017, she returned to her hometown as interim director and was named executive director in January 2018.
While Everman remains undecided about what she will do next and where, she is ready to move on to the “next phase” of her life. However, Frankfort will always hold a special place in her heart.
It’s safe to say whomever takes over the organization will have big shoes to fill. Everman’s infectious energy, enthusiasm and love of Frankfort motivates people, and her we-get-more-done-when-we-do-it-together attitude has propelled the city forward.
Perhaps Terri Bennett, president of DFI’s board, summed it up best, telling The State Journal, “She has helped bring colleagues together, cheerfully greeted new businesses and sold new investors on the viability of downtown. She accomplished all of this in a warm welcoming way.”
We concur. Everman will be sorely missed — not just by the downtown business district, but by all of us. It’s hard to envision what downtown would be without her guidance, leadership and unwavering support.
Thank you, Kelly, for making Frankfort a better place to live, work and play. You have made your hometown proud.