An open letter to the capital city on the day after the 61st Inauguration of Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Dear Frankfort,
Wow! You can throw an inauguration like no other city in the state. Thank you for rolling out the proverbial red carpet and welcoming visitors from across Kentucky for this special once-every-four-years event.
Surely, it’s not easy to share your city with the thousands of folks who came out for the free inauguration day events, but as usual, you knocked it out of the ballpark.
Guests took your downtown parking spots and snarled morning traffic, but you took it in stride. The activities at the Capitol forced the closure of several streets around South Frankfort, as well as local schools and state government offices, and yet you have once again been gracious hosts.
Unlike past inaugurations, this is the first time in history that a father and son have served as governor of the commonwealth and Frankfort folks were friendly and made everyone feel at home.
In fact, toward the end of his remarks during the public swearing-in ceremony, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells actually turned from the podium, pointed to the Capitol and said, “This is your house!”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May reiterated Wells' comment, adding, “As the seat of state government, our community is your community.”
By the way, have we mentioned how good you look lately? Driving into town on a smooth East Main Street, we nearly missed the Capital Plaza Tower eyesore and were amazed to see that the Mayo-Underwood Building was already completed in its place.
Speaking of downtown, the installations of vibrant murals and public art pieces on display have brightened the city, and the addition of new restaurants, brewpubs and businesses offer more local drinking, dining and shopping options.
So thank you, Frankfort, for making every Kentuckian feel welcome. You are beautiful.