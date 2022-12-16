From the conversation at City Hall regarding potential public art installations at the to-be-constructed downtown transit center on Parcel B during Monday’s meeting, it’s difficult to believe that a mere four years ago Frankfort was in the midst of what one State Journal reader described as a “mural/moral outrage [that] has become a colossal overreaction” concerning paintings on exterior walls of buildings located in the city’s historic district.

In the spring of 2019, the city commission unanimously imposed a moratorium on new murals until regulations on public art were put into place amid some public outcry that placing a hold on such projects for any length of time amounted to suppression of speech.

