From the conversation at City Hall regarding potential public art installations at the to-be-constructed downtown transit center on Parcel B during Monday’s meeting, it’s difficult to believe that a mere four years ago Frankfort was in the midst of what one State Journal reader described as a “mural/moral outrage [that] has become a colossal overreaction” concerning paintings on exterior walls of buildings located in the city’s historic district.
In the spring of 2019, the city commission unanimously imposed a moratorium on new murals until regulations on public art were put into place amid some public outcry that placing a hold on such projects for any length of time amounted to suppression of speech.
The following month, city leaders OK’d an ordinance, which repealed the moratorium and outlined the process for citizens to construct murals with city oversight in a new chapter of Frankfort’s Code of Ordinances. The measure gives the city’s Planning and Community Development staff the authority to approve proposed murals if the guidelines in the ordinance are met. If a proposal does not meet the guidelines, it is sent to the Architectural Review Board for further review as well as approval or denial.
In the time since, public art — in the form of murals, sculptures and even an umbrella alley — have sprung up across town and we believe that Frankfort is a better city because of it. Now — as opposed to then — we are including public art as part of the planning process rather than as an afterthought.
On Monday, Melanie VanHouten, founder and executive director of Josephine Sculpture Park, presented possible public art options for the new transit center.
One choice would include a large-scale mosaic on the outside of the Clinton Street façade, facing the Old Capitol. The glass-enclosed stairwell would feature etched glass and the project would cost approximately $200,000 to $350,000.
The second option would not include external artwork but rather a mosaic or mural on the interior wall of the stairwell at a cost of about $100,000 less than the other choice as well as permit for more historically appropriate enhancements to the exterior of the structure.
Frankfort Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg reminded the commission that the city would need to follow federal historic preservation guidelines in order to avoid creating “adverse effects” as the portion of downtown that will overlook the new transit center is a National Historic Landmark.
Regardless of what is decided, we are encouraged that public art is part of the planning conversation. As a city, we have evolved over the past few years. All you need to do is look around Frankfort for the proof.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.