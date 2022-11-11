Kentucky State University may have lost to the mighty University of Kentucky on the scoreboard, but Thursday’s exhibition men’s basketball game at Rupp Arena was great exposure not just for the Thorobred student-athletes on the court but the institution as a whole.

Even though UK senior Sahvir Wheeler and returning national player of the year award winner Oscar Tshiebwe sat the game out while nursing injuries, the Cats — a perennial powerhouse on the hardwood — dominated Division II K-State. That was to be expected in this David vs. Goliath matchup.

