Kentucky State University may have lost to the mighty University of Kentucky on the scoreboard, but Thursday’s exhibition men’s basketball game at Rupp Arena was great exposure not just for the Thorobred student-athletes on the court but the institution as a whole.
Even though UK senior Sahvir Wheeler and returning national player of the year award winner Oscar Tshiebwe sat the game out while nursing injuries, the Cats — a perennial powerhouse on the hardwood — dominated Division II K-State. That was to be expected in this David vs. Goliath matchup.
The fourth-ranked Wildcats had six players score in double figures and hit the century mark with 3:11 remaining in the game.
Despite the lopsided 111-53 score, the Thorobred players got in valuable game experience against one of the sport’s blue bloods. What a great recruiting tool for KSU coach Jamaal Jackson to be able to tell prospective players that if they come to Frankfort there may be an opportunity to play against the Cats at Rupp Arena — the second largest college basketball arena in the country.
In all, 14 Kentucky State players got in the game with most averaging double digits in playing time minutes. Jalon Andrews was KSU’s leading scorer with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the floor and 2-for-6 from behind the arch. He also grabbed four boards.
In the crowd of 18,413 on hand for the exhibition game, Kentucky blue was the dominant color, but there were numerous pockets of green and gold wearing fans in the stands.
While only an exhibition, it’s safe to say the game was a good experience for the players, fans, students and stakeholders at K-State, one of only two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the state.
Last year UK began the five-year Unity Series featuring annual games against schools from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which is mostly composed of HBCUs, to help raise awareness of the missions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and funds to provide opportunities for students at those institutions.
“My hope is this event not only opens the door for opportunities for students at HBCUs, but that others at our school and across the country will take advantage of the educational opportunities that we will put together to continue the meaningful conversations and changes that have taken place over the last year,” UK coach John Calipari said.
These games are about something bigger than basketball and resonate with us long after the final buzzer has sounded. We commend all the teams involved and believe they are all winners regardless of what the scoreboard says.
