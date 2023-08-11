Middle schoolers in both Frankfort Independent and Franklin County school districts now have access to free or low-cost community programs — such as dance, sports, art and music — thanks to a recent expansion of the Yes Card, which is offered by the Franklin County Health Department’s Just Say Yes program.

The card has been available for FIS middle school students as a part of the pilot program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the past three years.

