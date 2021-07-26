The failed administration of former Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II was predictable, his track record uninspiring when he arrived in Frankfort in 2017. With a foot in Las Vegas throughout his tenure, Brown never demonstrated that he was fully invested in a job that, done successfully, requires intense effort and undivided attention.
A state review ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear will assess the damage, but Brown’s sudden resignation last week under a cloud of suspicion already has reinforced arguably the most impediment to KSU’s success over the decades: stakeholder apathy. Whether state officials who largely control the university’s pursestrings or community leaders in Frankfort whose confidence is needed to have a thriving “town-gown” relationship, the collective response of jaded stakeholders has been, “Here we go again.”
Responsibility for picking up the pieces and putting KSU on a path to sustained success will fall squarely on its Board of Regents, which will select the successor to Acting President Clara Stamps, a Brown loyalist whose selection raised eyebrows. That decision is perhaps the most critical in KSU’s long history.
We said the same in this space in 2017 in endorsing the candidacy of then-interim President Aaron Thompson, who had made great strides during his brief tenure but didn’t even get the courtesy of an interview thanks to internal politics on the Board of Regents. The choice of Brown, who had left Alcorn State University amid serious allegations of financial improprieties, was a head-scratcher, prompting former regent Paul Harnice to famously ask, “Is this really the best we can do?”
It worked out fine for Thompson, who would go on to be appointed head of Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education. Ironically, Thompson will now be an integral part of the Beshear-ordered review of KSU.
The Board of Regents, which will be largely reconstructed in the wake of two recent departures, must commit to avoid the mistakes of past presidential searches and find an excellent candidate who is willing to invest fully in the opportunity. That should entail, among other things, full-time residency in Frankfort and enthusiastic participation in social and civic life here.
The success of KSU and Frankfort, the community, are inseparable, in our view. The Board of Regents, in selecting the next KSU president, must earn the confidence of a skeptical community.
