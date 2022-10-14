With help from friends, a local family whose 3-month-old passed away over the summer is turning its heartbreak into a community-wide awareness campaign about infant and child loss by partnering with Star Legacy Foundation — a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pregnancy loss and neonatal death and improving care for families who experience such tragedies — to host an event called Butterfly Kisses at Ward Oates Amphitheater on Saturday.
The event, which will feature a ceremony of remembrance, a one-mile walk along Ryker’s Route — named after Ryker Charles Smith, the infant who died on July 27 — on the River View Park trail as well as food, music and activities, is free (donations to Star Legacy Foundation will be accepted though), open to the public and aims to heighten awareness about infant and child loss.
The issue is prevalent in Kentucky where a majority of deaths of children 17 and younger occurred in those who were less than 1 year old. For example, in 2020 314 (56.4%) of the 557 recorded juvenile deaths were infants who were less than 365 days old, according to data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
To make matters worse, Franklin County’s infant mortality rate — which measures the number of infants per 1,000 live births who died before their first birthday over a five-year period — is below the state average.
Per the Kids Count Data Center, from 2016-2020 the Kentucky infant mortality rate was 6 per 1,000 live births. Franklin County averaged 7.5 per 1,000 live births — slightly lower than the 7.3 the county recorded from 2015-2019 and two points below the 9.5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births recorded from 2013-2017.
“We were shocked with Ryker’s sudden death never thinking something this terrifying could happen to us,” his mother, Kaylah Smith, told The State Journal.
The family said they are eternally grateful for the support they received from the community and friends. In fact, it was a group of friends, who along with the family, came up with the idea for the Butterfly Kisses event.
“We could not have made it through the first weeks without the outpouring of prayers and support from our town,” Kellie Lang, Ryker’s grandmother and Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator, explained. “We are so thankful to have chosen Frankfort as our home.”
While the pain of losing a child never goes away, we commend this local family for choosing to keep Ryker’s memory alive by telling his story and educating others in the community about infant and child loss. They are truly special.
