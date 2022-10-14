With help from friends, a local family whose 3-month-old passed away over the summer is turning its heartbreak into a community-wide awareness campaign about infant and child loss by partnering with Star Legacy Foundation — a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pregnancy loss and neonatal death and improving care for families who experience such tragedies — to host an event called Butterfly Kisses at Ward Oates Amphitheater on Saturday.

The event, which will feature a ceremony of remembrance, a one-mile walk along Ryker’s Route — named after Ryker Charles Smith, the infant who died on July 27 — on the River View Park trail as well as food, music and activities, is free (donations to Star Legacy Foundation will be accepted though), open to the public and aims to heighten awareness about infant and child loss.

