In case you missed it, a sewer upgrade along the U.S. 127 South corridor may soon have southwestern Franklin County hustling and bustling with industrial and residential development.
Last week, by way of a unanimously passed resolution, city leaders confirmed an interlocal agreement between the city, county and Farmdale Sanitation District is in the works.
Though the details of the agreement, which would allow the Farmdale Sanitation District to connect its sewage system with the city’s, still need to be ironed out, we believe it will be a huge benefit, not just for Farmdale residents, who have dealt with a crumbling system for years, but also for the county as a whole.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells concurs.
“This will provide a sewer program through the city that will allow growth,” he told The State Journal. “That will allow new development that will be unheard of in a county as large as us that will be new.”
While the word “growth” may seem scary to some, Wells said it will be done properly and thoughtfully. But he is quick to add, growth is not possible without sewers.
Once signed, the interlocal agreement will open up previously untapped property for future development — both industrial and residential.
Farmdale Sanitation Board Chairman Alan Alsip said he fields at least one call a month from folks asking when the connection with the city’s sewer treatment system will be completed.
Both Alsip and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said developers are interested in the area but access to city sewer remains a major concern and expense along U.S. 127 South — an area rich with commuter traffic where residential growth could flourish.
In fact, Franklin County considerably lags behind neighboring Shelby and Scott counties when it comes to single-family dwelling permits. During an eight-year period from 2010-18, Franklin issued 360 compared to Shelby’s 1,639 and Scott’s 3,155, according to Bradshaw.
The city’s resolution will give the entities access to grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will help pay for the infrastructure needed to connect FSD to the city’s sewer system.
We extend a wholehearted thank you to leaders who worked together to make this project possible and look forward to what the future will bring in the way of cha-ching — as growth will increase the tax base.
We agree with Bradshaw, who said, “Anytime we can look for ways to increase our tax base it’s a positive for us.”
