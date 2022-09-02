When Franklin County High School officials were made aware of a bomb threat in the form of an AirDrop photo last week they took immediate action to get students and staff out of the school to safety and followed all emergency protocol.
Authorities were made aware of the threat around 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 — just two weeks into the new school year — and acted quickly to evacuate the building. Students and staff assembled on the front lawn so that first responders could perform a sweep of the school with bomb-sniffing K9s.
A short time later law enforcement cleared the building and no bomb was located. However, according to Franklin County Principal Chris Tracy, as students and teachers began to re-enter the school a student stated that he had a bomb in his bag.
The additional threat forced school officials and law enforcement authorities to take additional action and students and staff were prompted to evacuate school property. After approximately an hour of standing outside in the hot August sun, the entire population walked down East Main Street to two nearby churches.
Students with fourth period teachers with a last name that begins with A through L walked to Elevate Church and students with fourth period teachers with a last name that begins with M through Z walked to Crestwood Baptist Church to wait until backpacks and school hallways could be checked and it was deemed safe to return to the premises.
“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington Police, local fire and EMS are all on scene securing the grounds and taking proper protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff. At this point, there is no credible threat and a bomb was not located,” Sheriff Chris Quire said. “As an additional precaution, we are further investigating the situation.”
Throughout the entire ordeal, Tracy kept in constant contact with law enforcement as well as parents. Over the course of the afternoon, several One Call messages updated families about the progress of the investigation and the location of evacuated students.
“We are doing everything we can to get your kid back for dismissal and in time,” the principal stated in one recorded message. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and getting us through this.”
FCHS families should be proud of the way school officials handled the situation. Even though the bomb threat wasn’t credible, authorities are to be commended for taking the threat seriously and implementing all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
