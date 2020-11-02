On Oct. 22 Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp made the determination to restart in-person instruction in the district’s 18 schools for the first time since March. However, after an escalation in local coronavirus cases last week, it was decided that the district’s students will return to virtual learning when classes resume Wednesday.
Yet, some parents, guardians and staff have been quick to criticize the superintendent for flip-flopping between in-person and virtual instruction instead of sticking with one or the other.
When Kopp announced that in-person classes would resume for students who selected that learning option, the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate was in the orange zone with 10.6 cases per 100,000. To be in the orange zone, a county must have an average of new cases between greater than 10 and 25 per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
On Thursday, when it was time to decide whether to continue in-person instruction this week, the incidence rate had jumped to 19.1.
We certainly understand the frustration of not knowing from one week to the next whether students will be learning at school or from home. But, if 2020 has taught us anything, it is that we can’t expect normalcy in unordinary times.
Admittedly, distance learning is not ideal, but the health and safety of the district’s 7,247 students and hundreds of employees should always outweigh the benefits of in-person instruction — period.
We are reminded that the right decisions are not always the easiest or most popular ones.
“Ultimately we always have to decide with safety in mind first,” Kopp told The State Journal, explaining that the number one priority of the district is the health and well-being of students and staff.
We commend and thank the superintendent for his leadership in the face of adversity. Through his actions he has proven that the district lives up to its motto of “Kids First.”
