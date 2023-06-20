“I think other districts will be envious and jealous because we’re doing what a lot of people can’t do — covering every campus, which is what [Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark] Kopp and I have always wanted to do.” That is how Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire described a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between his office and FCS that will put a school resource officer in each building for the upcoming fiscal year.

As we lamented in this space just two months ago when Kopp told board members that he intended to increase the number of school resource officers from six to 8½ or nine for the next school year, the safety of our children should always be one of the district’s top priorities. With this new MOU in place, the FCS Board of Education and the sheriff’s office are proving that is the case.

