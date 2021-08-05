Unlike Frankfort Independent Schools and Scott County Schools, which are requiring students and staff to wear masks, Franklin County Schools — following in the footsteps of several other neighboring districts — announced Monday night that facial coverings are recommended to be worn while in school facilities, but necessary on buses.

The county is currently in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map with a seven-day average of more than 35 new virus cases per 100,000 population. FCS required masks in early February — the last time Franklin County’s coronavirus incident rate was in the mid-30s — and we believe not obligating that students and staff wear them now is a misstep by the district.  

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp should have issued a universal masking mandate for all school buildings and on buses rather making facial coverings optional in facilities and mandatory on transportation.

“We do know the COVID situation does change. We’ve seen that, and we will continue to work with (Director) Judy Mattingly of the (Franklin County) Health Department to help inform our decision-making process, and if need be we can adjust that,” Kopp said as way of an explanation.

As of Thursday, with the exception of Owen (15.7), all counties bordering Franklin were in the red zone for incidence rate. Yet each neighboring school district has a different masking policy. In Owen and Henry, masks are not required in school buildings or on buses. Anderson and Shelby counties recommend masks in school facilities and mandate masks on buses. Scott County requires masks in school buildings and on buses and Woodford County has yet to make a determination on the issue.

“… For now we feel this is the best option for our district at this time, and we will continue to urge the wearing of masks and more importantly, please get that vaccine.”

While we are in no way downplaying the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, we think the district missed an easy opportunity to better prevent the spread of the virus by requiring that everyone — not just bus riders — mask up. Because, while teachers and staff have been eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine for months now, those in the student population who are younger than 12 are not yet eligible for it because it hasn't been approved for their age group.

FCS could have done a better job of protecting students against the virus if it had implemented a universal masking policy.

