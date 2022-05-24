Franklin County Schools is doing its best to retain teachers and staff members. At last week’s meeting the FCS board of education approved a tentative budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a 2% pay hike for all employees. This is the fifth time in the past six years that FCS staff will receive a 2% raise for its workers.

“I know you can’t really add percentages together, but if you think about 10% over a six-year period, that’s really an excellent job by you all investing in our employees,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board. “We’ve gone from 90th (in the state) in teacher pay into the upper 20s. We’re at 28th or 29th right now.”

Kopp explained that the district has a balanced budget and is projecting a very strong contingency at the end — even with the 2% pay increase for all staff members.

The board hopes the raise will help keep its talented teachers and staff members in the district — something that it has had difficulty with in the past.

“For the first time we’re hearing from other folks that they are making comments, like ‘you can drive to Franklin County and make more money,’” FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six added. “It used to be we lost people to other districts around us. They are now using us as an example because you’ve been consistent in giving raises, so our staff is very appreciative of that.

“It’s nice to be able to recruit folks from other places, too, when we need positions, and we’re all fighting over those people now.”

The legislature OK’d an 8% across-the-board pay bump for state employees when it approved Kentucky’s 2022-24 budget earlier this year. However, a mandatory pay raise for those in education was noticeably absent. At the time, we, like Gov. Andy Beshear, called it the budget’s biggest miss.

School employees have not received a pay raise in a state budget since 2006-08. In his executive budget, the governor called for a minimum 5% salary increase for all school personnel — in addition to the regular rank and step salary schedule boost for certified staff. The General Assembly omitted the item.

We commend the FCS board of education for identifying the need to recruit and keep educators and staff in the district. We know how hard our teachers work day in and day out — especially during the coronavirus pandemic — and believe that every little thing the district can do to retain its workers is a step in the right direction.

