Franklin County Schools is doing its best to retain teachers and staff members. At last week’s meeting the FCS board of education approved a tentative budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a 2% pay hike for all employees. This is the fifth time in the past six years that FCS staff will receive a 2% raise for its workers.
“I know you can’t really add percentages together, but if you think about 10% over a six-year period, that’s really an excellent job by you all investing in our employees,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board. “We’ve gone from 90th (in the state) in teacher pay into the upper 20s. We’re at 28th or 29th right now.”
Kopp explained that the district has a balanced budget and is projecting a very strong contingency at the end — even with the 2% pay increase for all staff members.
The board hopes the raise will help keep its talented teachers and staff members in the district — something that it has had difficulty with in the past.
“For the first time we’re hearing from other folks that they are making comments, like ‘you can drive to Franklin County and make more money,’” FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six added. “It used to be we lost people to other districts around us. They are now using us as an example because you’ve been consistent in giving raises, so our staff is very appreciative of that.
“It’s nice to be able to recruit folks from other places, too, when we need positions, and we’re all fighting over those people now.”
The legislature OK’d an 8% across-the-board pay bump for state employees when it approved Kentucky’s 2022-24 budget earlier this year. However, a mandatory pay raise for those in education was noticeably absent. At the time, we, like Gov. Andy Beshear, called it the budget’s biggest miss.
School employees have not received a pay raise in a state budget since 2006-08. In his executive budget, the governor called for a minimum 5% salary increase for all school personnel — in addition to the regular rank and step salary schedule boost for certified staff. The General Assembly omitted the item.
We commend the FCS board of education for identifying the need to recruit and keep educators and staff in the district. We know how hard our teachers work day in and day out — especially during the coronavirus pandemic — and believe that every little thing the district can do to retain its workers is a step in the right direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.