Throughout Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron’s speech at last weekend’s premier political event in Kentucky, Democrats in the Fancy Farm crowd refused to let him forget what they considered to be one of his biggest failures — charging just one officer involved in the 2020 killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor. While Cameron delivered his remarks, his words were drowned out by Democratic supporters, who chanted Taylor’s name the entire time he was at the lectern.
Taylor’s death was fresh on the minds of those in attendance after the federal government filed civil rights charges on Thursday against four Louisville police officers involved in the March 13, 2020 fatal shooting of the 26-year-old medical worker, after police knocked down her apartment door while executing a search warrant in reference to a drug investigation.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, who believed someone was breaking into the apartment unit, fired one shot that struck an officer and police returned fire, hitting Taylor multiple times.
Her death, coupled with the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer two months later, sparked outrage across the country as protestors took to the streets seeking justice for the murders of Black people at the hands of white officers.
Activists were especially critical of Cameron’s decision to present only wanton endangerment charges against Louisville officer Brett Hankison for a grand jury to consider in 2020. In fact, some members of the grand jury later complained that the attorney general’s office steered them away from charging other officers involved in the raid.
Last week, in announcing the federal charges — which include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice — against former officers Joshua Jaynes and Hankison and current officers Kelly Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”
Hankison, Jaynes and Meany — who face a maximum sentence of life in prison — appeared in federal court Thursday and a judge set their bonds at $50,000 each. Goodlett pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and faces up to five years in prison, according to Taylor family attorney Ben Crump.
“Thank God that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not get the last word in regard to justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said. “We have always said this was a conspiracy to cover up the death of Breonna Taylor. Today the Justice Department put forth the charging documents to show we weren’t crazy.”
We believe that the federal charges are a step in righting the miscarriage of justice in Taylor’s case and hope that her family can find peace knowing that those who are responsible for her death will be held accountable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.