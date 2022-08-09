Throughout Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron’s speech at last weekend’s premier political event in Kentucky, Democrats in the Fancy Farm crowd refused to let him forget what they considered to be one of his biggest failures — charging just one officer involved in the 2020 killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor. While Cameron delivered his remarks, his words were drowned out by Democratic supporters, who chanted Taylor’s name the entire time he was at the lectern.

Taylor’s death was fresh on the minds of those in attendance after the federal government filed civil rights charges on Thursday against four Louisville police officers involved in the March 13, 2020 fatal shooting of the 26-year-old medical worker, after police knocked down her apartment door while executing a search warrant in reference to a drug investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription