Central Kentuckians have been fortunate to avoid the natural disasters that have plagued both the western and eastern portions of the state in the past eight months, which is why it is more important than ever to help those in need.

Tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky in December leveling many communities, killing 80 and leaving folks without basic needs such as food, water and shelter, we were spared. Last week, raging floodwaters from a weather system that dropped between 8 and 10½ inches of rain swept through portions of eastern Kentucky. Thus far, more than 700 residents have been rescued via helicopter and boats and the death toll, which is currently more than three dozen, continues to rise. Hundreds of residents are still unaccounted for.

