Central Kentuckians have been fortunate to avoid the natural disasters that have plagued both the western and eastern portions of the state in the past eight months, which is why it is more important than ever to help those in need.
Tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky in December leveling many communities, killing 80 and leaving folks without basic needs such as food, water and shelter, we were spared. Last week, raging floodwaters from a weather system that dropped between 8 and 10½ inches of rain swept through portions of eastern Kentucky. Thus far, more than 700 residents have been rescued via helicopter and boats and the death toll, which is currently more than three dozen, continues to rise. Hundreds of residents are still unaccounted for.
“We want to make sure we wrap our arms around our eastern Kentucky brothers and sisters,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The next couple days are going to be hard.”
The Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Fire Department are currently accepting donations of supplies to be sent to eastern Kentucky. Non-perishable foods, bottled water, diapers, cleaning supplies and hygiene products can be dropped off at fire station 10, which is located at 106 Darbyshire Circle.
“What is going on in Eastern Kentucky is just devastating,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells told The State Journal. “We know in Franklin County very well what happens when the river floods and the damage it does to people's homes and people's lives. I am asking for Franklin County to all pull together and donate supplies to help those who are in need. I am proud of who we are. We have always pulled together when we see that other communities were in need.”
Donations will be transported to the region on Friday.
For those who want to help with a financial contribution, Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief or by sending a check to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St. 218 NC, Frankfort, Ky. 40601. Those mailing a check should note that the donation is for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund in the memo line.
Kentuckians have a knack for coming together, lending a hand and lifting each other up. And there is no better time to show our strength than now. It could have very easily have been Frankfort that suffered from a natural disaster and if that was the case we would want others to come to our aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.