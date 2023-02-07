While it’s not difficult to remember the pomp and pageantry that has become synonymous with October’s Bourbon on the Banks — the county’s premier spirit-tasting event also features a free, family-friendly community festival the evening before — it is easy to forget who the beneficiaries of the event are. Which is why the Bourbon on the Banks board took time on Feb. 1 to present $50,000 in proceeds from the festival to three organizations.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites was the recipient of $25,000 to make improvements to River View Park — the host site of the festival. The funding will be used to repair pathways and water spigots, expand electrical service, purchase new benches and tables and for clean up along the Kentucky River.
According to Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens, some of the cleanup effort will include volunteers clearing invasive species from the riverbank, which he said “explodes with greenery and you can’t see or access the river” in the summertime. In fact, an invasive species cleanup took place at the park on Friday and another is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 24, for those wishing to roll up their sleeves and help.
The Bourbon on the Banks scholarship program, which aids students in Kentucky State University’s Fermentation and Distillation program and/or Frankfort or Franklin County students looking to attend a similar distillation or spirits-related program in the state, was awarded $15,000. Students wishing to apply for up to $2,500 in scholarship money can do so at www.bourbononthebanks.org/scholarship The deadline is April 1.
The White Oak Initiative, a program that protects the long-term sustainability efforts for the American white oak — a key component in bourbon production — received $10,000 from the nonprofit 501(c)(3)organization. Statistics indicate that the average age of a white oak harvested for barrel making is approximately 90 to 120 years.
We have long been proponents of Bourbon on the Banks because the event is more about those who benefit from its proceeds than it is about tasting spirits, and we commend the organization’s board for highlighting that.
