While it’s not difficult to remember the pomp and pageantry that has become synonymous with October’s Bourbon on the Banks — the county’s premier spirit-tasting event also features a free, family-friendly community festival the evening before — it is easy to forget who the beneficiaries of the event are. Which is why the Bourbon on the Banks board took time on Feb. 1 to present $50,000 in proceeds from the festival to three organizations.

Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites was the recipient of $25,000 to make improvements to River View Park — the host site of the festival. The funding will be used to repair pathways and water spigots, expand electrical service, purchase new benches and tables and for clean up along the Kentucky River.

