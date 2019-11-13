It wasn’t long after Franklin County’s 50-32 drumming of Waggener in the first round of the high school football playoffs last Friday night that folks on social media began chattering about the condition of Benny Watkins Field.
The Flyers’ home venue has hosted five high school games and three or four middle school matchups this season and showed quite a bit of wear, especially in the middle of the field, after last week’s game.
FCHS Coach Eddie James, whose undefeated team has home field advantage through the regional finals, told The State Journal on Tuesday that the deeper the team goes in the playoffs, the harder it is on the field.
James called the field “playable” and said he’s not complaining. He said a crew will blow the snow off the field and fill the divots. Warmer weather, which is forecast in the coming days, will also give the field a chance to dry out.
In other words, the field will be ready for the Flyers’ biggest game of the season and what James says is possibly the biggest game in the history of Benny Watkins Field — a rematch with Louisville Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Earlier this season, FCHS snapped Central’s 51-game district winning streak — a run that spanned 13 years — in a 14-12 grudge match in Louisville to claim the Class 4A District 4 football title and the top seed in the playoffs.
There’s no doubt the Yellowjackets will be out for revenge when they visit Benny Watkins Field this week, which is why we, like James and others in Flyer Nation, urge the community to come out and cheer on this special group of student-athletes as they attempt to stretch their unbeaten streak to 12-0.
Let’s give this FCHS team the home field advantage they have earned and deserve by packing the stadium and making noise. We may not be able to change condition of the field, but we can be loud and make field conditions miserable for Central.
This week, no matter your alma mater, we are all Flyers.