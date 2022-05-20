If you’re looking for a horse to pull for in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes, consider filly, Secret Oath, who not only won the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in impressive fashion but also has local ties to Frankfort.
The 3-year-old filly is owned by Robert and Stacy Mitchell, who currently live on a 92-acre farm in Lexington called Briland Farm. Robert Mitchell grew up in Franklin County and is a 1978 graduate of Franklin County High School.
On Saturday, Secret Oath, who is trained by 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, will challenge the colts at Pimlico Race Course even though she could have raced against other fillies in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.
“She’ll catch them. Whether she will run by them, we’ll find out,” explained Lukas, who noted Secret Oath’s turn of foot as her biggest asset. “She’s got that acceleration. She runs along with them. And when they ask her to move, she’s got a devastating kick. She breaks their hearts.”
If she is successful, Secret Oath, who finished third against the colts in the Arkansas Derby and beat runnerup Nest by two lengths in the Kentucky Oaks, would become just the seventh filly ever to win the Preakness.
The most recent fillies to win the Pimlico race was Swiss Skydiver in 2020 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009. To find the other four who were victorious you have to go back nearly 100 years to Nellie Morse in 1924, Rhine Maiden in 1915, Whimsical in 1906 and Flocarline in 1903.
The Mitchells have been working with Lukas, who has trained 15 female horses that have won the Eclipse Award — the honor for top filly of the year — for the past 16 years.
To date, Secret Oath’s career earning are now at $1,288,417 and heading into the race she's also not an underdog. In fact, her odds were 9-2 on Friday.
Lukas believes the filly has a legitimate shot to take down the colts and he’s not bashful about why she is running the race.
“Filly, colt, government mule — I don’t care,” he said. “I’m here to win the thing.”
We’ll be cheering her and the Mitchells on and hope that at the end Secret Oath will be the one draped in a blanket of black-eyed Susans.
